JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDXF stock remained flat at $$22.62 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

