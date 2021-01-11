JD Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,746.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $11,746.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

