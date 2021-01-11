Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mondi in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MONDY opened at $51.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

