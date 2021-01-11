Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €33.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.