Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 49.70 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 49.70 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

