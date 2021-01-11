Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

