Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.85.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

