Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last ninety days.

