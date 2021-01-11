Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.
Upstart Company Profile
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.