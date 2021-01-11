Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. BidaskClub cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.10, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

