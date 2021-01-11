Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

IBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

