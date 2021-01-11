Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

LPL Financial stock opened at $114.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $115.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.