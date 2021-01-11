Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

