Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

