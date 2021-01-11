Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

SYF stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 824.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 165,956 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

