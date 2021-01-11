Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.