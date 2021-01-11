Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

