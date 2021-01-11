Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.31 on Monday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 71.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.