Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MZDAY. Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
