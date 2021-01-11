Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MZDAY. Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

