Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Linde in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.03. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

