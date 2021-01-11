Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.04 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.