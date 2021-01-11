Jefferies Financial Group Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.37 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

