Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TCF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in TCF Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

