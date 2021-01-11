Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.38 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 99.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,271.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 142,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

