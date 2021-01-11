Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to “Buy”

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group stock opened at $144.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $149.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 385.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

