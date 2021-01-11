Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.53 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

