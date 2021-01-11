Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $96.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after buying an additional 57,876 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

