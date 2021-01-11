Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

MX opened at C$58.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.77.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

