Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

