Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of THC stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -353.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.