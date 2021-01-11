Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $59.58.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

