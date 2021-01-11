Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $539.60

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539.60 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 539 ($7.04), with a volume of 851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

