Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Up 66.1% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $3.67 million and $81,856.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

