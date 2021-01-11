John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $56.40. 168,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,420. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82.

