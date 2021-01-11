John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 23,264 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,160. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

