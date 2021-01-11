Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 6th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 283,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

