Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $161.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

