Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.12

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $119.12, with a volume of 570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,096.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

