Joseph D’agostino Sells 20,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00.

Shares of MLSS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.49. 469,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,465. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

