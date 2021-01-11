JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.60. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

