JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.60. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

