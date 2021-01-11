JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €101.00 Price Target

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.58 ($111.27).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €90.10 ($106.00) on Monday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

