JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.36 ($131.02).

SAF stock opened at €116.35 ($136.88) on Monday. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.94.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

