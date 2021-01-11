JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €145.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €173.29 ($203.87).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €210.10 ($247.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €207.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €168.27.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

