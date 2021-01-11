JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.40 ($31.06).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €27.01 ($31.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.02. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

