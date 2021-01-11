JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.36 ($8.65).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €11.07 ($13.02).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

