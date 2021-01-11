JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WISH. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

