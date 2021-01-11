JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Underweight

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. 1,763,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,640. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

