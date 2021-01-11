JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 151.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 328,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887,100. The stock has a market cap of $415.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

