JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.05. 15,160,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

