JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

