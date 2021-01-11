JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.30

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.30 ($1.79), with a volume of 3008965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.10 ($1.78).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.41 million and a PE ratio of 0.72.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.